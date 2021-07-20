Questor Technology (OTCMKTS:QUTIF) Shares Down 2.2%

Questor Technology Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUTIF) fell 2.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.34 and last traded at $1.37. 300 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 2,670 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.40.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered Questor Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Questor Technology from C$2.15 to C$1.80 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.49.

Questor Technology, Inc is a clean energy technology company that helps its clients meet their emission reduction targets. The firm manufactures and services waste gas incinerator systems, provides combustion and burner-related oilfield services as well as power generation systems. Its proprietary incinerator technology is utilized worldwide in the management of methane, hydrogen sulphide gas, volatile organic hydrocarbons, hazardous air pollutants and BTEX gases ensuring sustainable development, community acceptance and regulatory compliance.

