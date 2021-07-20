QuickSwap One Day Volume Tops $7.51 Million (QUICK)

QuickSwap (CURRENCY:QUICK) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 20th. One QuickSwap coin can now be purchased for $223.63 or 0.00754679 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, QuickSwap has traded down 40.8% against the US dollar. QuickSwap has a total market cap of $35.73 million and $7.51 million worth of QuickSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

QuickSwap Coin Profile

QuickSwap’s genesis date was October 8th, 2020. QuickSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,753 coins. QuickSwap’s official Twitter account is @QuickswapDEX

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickSwap is a fork of Uniswap, a next-gen Layer 2 DEX/AMM powered by the Matic Network with the ability to trade at lightning-fast speeds (~2 second block times) with near-zero gas fees. The tokenomics are designed to make the governance of the project truly decentralized over time. Once the project reaches a sufficient stage of maturation we’ll begin transitioning more and more into community governance. “

QuickSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuickSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QuickSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

