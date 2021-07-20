Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) by 33.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 153,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,320 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.07% of Rackspace Technology worth $3,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Rackspace Technology during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Rackspace Technology during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Rackspace Technology during the 1st quarter worth $161,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Rackspace Technology by 448.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 6,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ocean Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Rackspace Technology during the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

RXT has been the topic of several research reports. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Rackspace Technology in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Rackspace Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rackspace Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Rackspace Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.96.

Shares of NASDAQ RXT opened at $18.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Rackspace Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.25 and a 52 week high of $26.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion and a PE ratio of -13.63.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Rackspace Technology had a negative net margin of 9.41% and a positive return on equity of 14.18%. The firm had revenue of $725.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Rackspace Technology, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kevin M. Jones bought 5,409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.44 per share, for a total transaction of $99,741.96. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 777,279 shares in the company, valued at $14,333,024.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Tolga Tarhan sold 30,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $559,752.15. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 76,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,396,016.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 14,798 shares of company stock worth $274,954 and sold 330,204 shares worth $15,729,634. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

