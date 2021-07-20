Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) Short Interest Update

Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,270,000 shares, a growth of 22.9% from the June 15th total of 6,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.3 days. Approximately 17.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other Rackspace Technology news, EVP Holly B. Windham sold 2,525 shares of Rackspace Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $53,025.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 168,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,532,011. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy Campos sold 11,992 shares of Rackspace Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $229,886.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 14,798 shares of company stock worth $274,954 and have sold 330,204 shares worth $15,729,634. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology in the first quarter valued at $250,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 400.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,780,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology in the first quarter valued at $1,101,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology in the first quarter valued at $429,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology in the first quarter valued at $218,000. 88.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ RXT opened at $18.68 on Tuesday. Rackspace Technology has a fifty-two week low of $15.25 and a fifty-two week high of $26.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion and a PE ratio of -13.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $725.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Rackspace Technology will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Rackspace Technology in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James upgraded Rackspace Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rackspace Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Rackspace Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.96.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

