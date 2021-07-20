Radix (EXRD) Price Tops $0.13 on Exchanges

Radix (CURRENCY:EXRD) traded up 6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. Radix has a market cap of $91.94 million and $1.69 million worth of Radix was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Radix has traded 2% lower against the dollar. One Radix coin can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000420 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003355 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.94 or 0.00046759 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003359 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002342 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00012642 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00006963 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $224.71 or 0.00753720 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Radix Profile

Radix is a coin. Radix’s official website is www.radixdlt.com . Radix’s official Twitter account is @RadixDLT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Radix is www.radixdlt.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Radix is a layer-one protocol specifically built to serve DeFi. Radix differs from current DeFi's by introducing a scalable, secure-by-design, composable platform with a DeFi specific build environment to make it easy to build and launch scalable DeFi. “

Radix Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Radix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

