RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) to report earnings of $0.14 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for RadNet’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the lowest is $0.13. RadNet reported earnings of ($0.16) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 187.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that RadNet will report full-year earnings of $0.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.59. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.87. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover RadNet.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The medical research company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.08. RadNet had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 0.99%. The firm had revenue of $315.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. RadNet’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis.

RDNT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet raised RadNet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Sidoti increased their target price on RadNet from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th.

NASDAQ:RDNT traded up $1.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $33.77. 10,640 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,895. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.52. RadNet has a 52 week low of $13.49 and a 52 week high of $36.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 168.85 and a beta of 1.69.

In other news, EVP Michael N. Murdock sold 18,333 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $492,791.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,771,929.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence L. Levitt purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.00 per share, for a total transaction of $161,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 191,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,415,586. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 68,333 shares of company stock worth $2,143,541. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RDNT. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of RadNet by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 125,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 9,226 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of RadNet by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 49,224 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 14,238 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of RadNet by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,562 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of RadNet in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of RadNet by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 78,470 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 13,690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.52% of the company’s stock.

RadNet Company Profile

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

