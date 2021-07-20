Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RFL) Short Interest Up 23.3% in June

Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RFL) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 579,100 shares, an increase of 23.3% from the June 15th total of 469,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.4 days. Currently, 4.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

RFL opened at $53.17 on Tuesday. Rafael has a 1 year low of $12.90 and a 1 year high of $66.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.86.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Rafael in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Rafael in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Rafael by 100.0% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rafael during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Rafael by 160.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Rafael from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th.

Rafael Company Profile

Rafael Holdings, Inc owns interest in commercial real estate assets and clinical stage pharmaceutical companies. It operates through the Real Estate and Pharmaceuticals segments. The Real Estate segment refers to the real estate holdings. The Pharmaceuticals segment is comprised of debt interests and warrants in Rafael Pharmaceuticals and a majority equity interest in LipoMedix Pharmaceuticals.

