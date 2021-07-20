RAI Finance Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $5.20 Million (RAI)

RAI Finance (CURRENCY:RAI) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 20th. RAI Finance has a market cap of $27.82 million and $5.20 million worth of RAI Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RAI Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.57 or 0.00001930 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, RAI Finance has traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003373 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00036894 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.42 or 0.00095834 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.11 or 0.00142009 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003007 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,619.98 or 0.99890707 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003384 BTC.

About RAI Finance

RAI Finance’s genesis date was February 13th, 2021. RAI Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,602,731 coins. RAI Finance’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

RAI Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAI Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RAI Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RAI Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

