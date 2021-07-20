Rainicorn 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $19,458.00 (RAINI)

Rainicorn (CURRENCY:RAINI) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 20th. One Rainicorn coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0089 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges. Rainicorn has a market capitalization of $4.04 million and $19,458.00 worth of Rainicorn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Rainicorn has traded down 24.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003353 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.12 or 0.00037265 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.21 or 0.00097897 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.32 or 0.00141855 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002991 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29,805.88 or 0.99902504 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003353 BTC.

About Rainicorn

Rainicorn’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,965,050 coins. Rainicorn’s official Twitter account is @raini_coin

Rainicorn Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rainicorn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rainicorn should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rainicorn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

