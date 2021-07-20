Rally Price Down 30.9% Over Last Week (RLY)

Rally (CURRENCY:RLY) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. During the last seven days, Rally has traded 30.9% lower against the dollar. Rally has a market cap of $77.51 million and approximately $5.96 million worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rally coin can now be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00001237 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Rally alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003353 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00037323 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.61 or 0.00095908 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.77 or 0.00136680 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002972 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29,782.35 or 0.99842981 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003356 BTC.

Rally Profile

Rally launched on October 5th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 210,070,404 coins. The official message board for Rally is medium.com/@rallyapp . The official website for Rally is www.rallyapp.com . Rally’s official Twitter account is @rally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rally is an open network for digital creators, crypto influencers, brands and celebrities to build tokenized communities. It provides creators with tools to build virtual economies that extend their brands while also providing community benefits and new economic incentives for fans to engage with their favourite creators. Creator Coins are digital currencies that represent the brands of Creators. Creator Coins are the first in the long line of customizable, Creator-branded blockchain tools on the Rally Network. “

Rally Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rally directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rally should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rally using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rally Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rally and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.