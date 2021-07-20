RAMP Trading 22.8% Lower Over Last Week (RAMP)

RAMP (CURRENCY:RAMP) traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 20th. RAMP has a market cap of $47.27 million and approximately $4.38 million worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RAMP coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000434 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, RAMP has traded 22.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003378 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00046564 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003381 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002318 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00012483 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00007193 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $223.07 or 0.00753359 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000345 BTC.

RAMP Coin Profile

RAMP (CRYPTO:RAMP) is a coin. RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 368,063,432 coins. RAMP’s official Twitter account is @RampDefi and its Facebook page is accessible here . RAMP’s official website is rampdefi.com

According to CryptoCompare, “RAMP DEFI proposes that the staked capital on the non-ERC20 staking blockchains be collateralized into a stablecoin, “rUSD”, which is issued on the Ethereum blockchain. Similarly, users on the Ethereum blockchain can mint “eUSD” by depositing their ERC20 stablecoins into RAMP’s eUSD liquidity pool. rUSD holders and eUSD holders can borrow, lend or exchange rUSD/eUSD freely, creating a seamless liquidity “on/off ramp” for users with capital locked into staking arrangements. “

RAMP Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAMP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RAMP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RAMP using one of the exchanges listed above.

