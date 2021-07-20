Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Now Covered by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.33% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Securities raised their price target on Rapid7 from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Rapid7 from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Truist lifted their target price on Rapid7 from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Rapid7 from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Rapid7 from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.09.

NASDAQ:RPD traded up $5.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.94. 22,858 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477,274. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of -53.14 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Rapid7 has a 1 year low of $54.63 and a 1 year high of $104.91.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $117.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.36 million. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 177.30% and a negative net margin of 24.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Rapid7 will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.76, for a total value of $39,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,753,591.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 4,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $386,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 359,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,548,065. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,256 shares of company stock valued at $6,968,691. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rapid7 in the first quarter worth $32,000. Covington Capital Management increased its stake in Rapid7 by 100.0% in the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in Rapid7 in the second quarter valued at $47,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Rapid7 by 109.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Rapid7 by 92.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. 97.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

