Rari Governance Token (RGT) Trading Down 8.3% Over Last Week

Rari Governance Token (CURRENCY:RGT) traded up 5.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 20th. Rari Governance Token has a total market cap of $41.75 million and $1.63 million worth of Rari Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Rari Governance Token has traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar. One Rari Governance Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.78 or 0.00016026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003354 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00046316 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003358 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002329 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00012351 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00006876 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $223.60 or 0.00749923 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000345 BTC.

About Rari Governance Token

RGT is a coin. Rari Governance Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,738,168 coins. Rari Governance Token’s official website is rari.capital . Rari Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @RetailGlobalNow and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Rari Governance Token is medium.com/@raricapital

According to CryptoCompare, “Rari Capital was founded upon a principle whereby yield could be generated without speculation, and instead: utilization. Rari Capital is managed by the RGT token, which manages governance over all of the Rari Protocol, a DeFi robo-advisor for maximizing yield.‍The Rari Protocol is pursuing a DeFi Manifest Destiny of sorts. Yield aggregation is just the start…tranches, fuse, governance and a hell of a lot more are coming soon–we are working to build Finance 2.0. “

