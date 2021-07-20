Raven Protocol Trading 37.4% Lower Over Last Week (RAVEN)

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded 12.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. One Raven Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Raven Protocol has a total market cap of $2.27 million and $11,519.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Raven Protocol has traded 37.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Raven Protocol Coin Profile

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,453,302,193 coins. Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Raven_Protocol . Raven Protocol’s official website is www.ravenprotocol.com . Raven Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/ravenprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raven Protocol is a decentralized and distributed deep-learning training protocol which provides cost-efficient and faster training of deep neural networks by utilizing the computer resources in the network. The Raven Protocol distributes heavy deep learning training in the ecosystem using blockchain and incentivizes those who contribute their computing resources in exchange for Raven Tokens, by introducing a new protocol backed by a tested deep learning training distribution algorithm. “

Raven Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raven Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Raven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

