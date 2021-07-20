Ravencoin Price Tops $0.0504 on Top Exchanges (RVN)

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 20th. Over the last week, Ravencoin has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. Ravencoin has a market cap of $466.28 million and approximately $47.86 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ravencoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0504 or 0.00000170 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ravencoin Coin Profile

RVN is a coin. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 9,248,290,000 coins. Ravencoin’s official website is ravencoin.org . The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ravencoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ravencoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin is a digital peer to peer network that aims to implement a use case specific blockchain, designed to efficiently handle one specific function: the transfer of assets from one party to another. Built on a fork of the Bitcoin code, Ravencoin was launched January 3rd, 2018, and is a truly open source project (no ICO or masternodes). It focuses on building a useful technology, with a strong and growing community. Launched on January 3rd, 2018, the ninth anniversary of bitcoin’s launch, Ravencoin is an open-source project designed to enable instant payments to anyone around the world. The aim of the project is to create a blockchain optimized specifically for the transfer of assets such as tokens from one holder to another. A fork of the bitcoin code, Ravencoin features four key changes: The issuance schedule (block reward of 5,000 RVN)Block time (1 minute)Coin supply (21 Billion)Mining algorithm (KAWPOW formerly X16R and X16RV2 respectively)”

Buying and Selling Ravencoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ravencoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

