Raydium Price Down 19% This Week (RAY)

Raydium (CURRENCY:RAY) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. Over the last seven days, Raydium has traded down 19% against the U.S. dollar. Raydium has a total market cap of $141.34 million and approximately $6.85 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Raydium coin can now be purchased for about $2.52 or 0.00008484 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003370 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00037030 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.01 or 0.00097721 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.85 or 0.00140987 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003005 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,741.70 or 1.00189690 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003367 BTC.

Raydium Coin Profile

Raydium’s total supply is 555,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,120,162 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield. “

Buying and Selling Raydium

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raydium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Raydium using one of the exchanges listed above.

