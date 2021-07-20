Raymond James Begins Coverage on Origin Materials (OTCMKTS:ORGN)

Research analysts at Raymond James began coverage on shares of Origin Materials (OTCMKTS:ORGN) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ORGN traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $6.56. 2,043,599 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,020,425. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.84. Origin Materials has a 52 week low of $6.41 and a 52 week high of $14.01.

In related news, Director Charles Drucker acquired 650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $6,500,000.00.

Origin Materials, Inc operates as a carbon negative materials company. Its platform converts the carbon found in biomass into useful materials. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in West Sacramento, California.

