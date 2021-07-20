Raymond James Begins Coverage on Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU)

Equities research analysts at Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SU. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$40.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$33.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Suncor Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.83.

NYSE:SU opened at $19.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $29.84 billion, a PE ratio of 398.20, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.76. Suncor Energy has a 12 month low of $10.67 and a 12 month high of $25.73.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 0.34% and a negative return on equity of 1.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in Suncor Energy by 128.3% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 3,620,782 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $75,689,000 after buying an additional 2,034,507 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its stake in Suncor Energy by 6.5% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 168,016 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,511,000 after buying an additional 10,239 shares in the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its stake in Suncor Energy by 13.2% in the first quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 424,315 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,869,000 after buying an additional 49,500 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Suncor Energy by 35.9% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,549,610 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $136,899,000 after buying an additional 1,729,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Suncor Energy in the first quarter worth about $67,025,000. Institutional investors own 60.45% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

