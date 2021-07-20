Raymond James Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) – Research analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a report issued on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.09. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Get Osisko Gold Royalties alerts:

OR has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC lifted their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$22.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Osisko Gold Royalties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$28.50 to C$27.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Osisko Gold Royalties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.21.

Shares of OR stock opened at $12.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a current ratio of 5.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.01. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 12-month low of $9.77 and a 12-month high of $15.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.70.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $66.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.36 million. Osisko Gold Royalties had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 17.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 3,299.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 32,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 31,448 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties during the 1st quarter valued at about $168,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 126.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,098,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843,096 shares during the period. Finally, Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,102,000. Institutional investors own 51.15% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.0413 dividend. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

Read More: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.