Raymond James Comments on IAMGOLD Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:IMG)

IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) – Research analysts at Raymond James increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of IAMGOLD in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the mining company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.07. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $4.85 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for IAMGOLD’s FY2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on IMG. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$6.25 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$4.75 to C$4.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on IAMGOLD to C$6.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$6.48.

Shares of TSE IMG opened at C$3.46 on Tuesday. IAMGOLD has a one year low of C$3.41 and a one year high of C$7.07. The firm has a market cap of C$1.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.46, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.05.

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The mining company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$376.62 million during the quarter.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

