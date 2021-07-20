Raymond James Comments on Newmont Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (TSE:NGT)

Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT) – Investment analysts at Raymond James upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Newmont in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.91. Raymond James also issued estimates for Newmont’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.38 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.84 EPS.

Newmont (TSE:NGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.93 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.84 billion.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Newmont to C$105.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Newmont from C$108.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Friday.

TSE:NGT opened at C$77.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$61.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.38, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.40. Newmont has a fifty-two week low of C$68.76 and a fifty-two week high of C$95.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$82.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a $0.691 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.35%.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

