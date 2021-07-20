Raymond James Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) – Research analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties in a report released on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.11. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties to C$21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$28.50 to C$27.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Eight Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$23.00.

Osisko Gold Royalties stock opened at C$16.47 on Tuesday. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 52 week low of C$12.39 and a 52 week high of C$18.40. The company has a quick ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$17.15. The stock has a market cap of C$2.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.78.

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$66.92 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

In other news, Director Michael David Saynor Spencer sold 6,965 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.87, for a total transaction of C$103,569.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$208,343.57.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

