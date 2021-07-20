Raymond James Initiates Coverage on Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Analysts at Raymond James began coverage on shares of Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Imperial Oil from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Imperial Oil from C$40.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. CIBC lifted their price target on Imperial Oil from C$35.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$49.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Desjardins upgraded Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.92.

IMO stock opened at $26.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.99. Imperial Oil has a 1-year low of $11.16 and a 1-year high of $35.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $18.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.18 and a beta of 1.98.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The energy company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Imperial Oil had a negative return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 5.47%. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Imperial Oil will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Imperial Oil by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 26,406,468 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $639,622,000 after acquiring an additional 91,238 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Imperial Oil by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,094,282 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $458,514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099,589 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Imperial Oil by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,557,935 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $139,618,000 after acquiring an additional 16,242 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 2.4% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,970,609 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,649,000 after purchasing an additional 45,538 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,231,154 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $23,429,000 after purchasing an additional 19,374 shares during the period. 20.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

