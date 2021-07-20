Raymond James Reiterates “C$43.00” Price Target for Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO)

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) received a C$43.00 price objective from research analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 28.13% from the company’s previous close.

IMO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Imperial Oil from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$49.00 price target on Imperial Oil and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Imperial Oil to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a C$36.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Imperial Oil from C$40.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$40.69.

IMO traded up C$0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$33.56. 408,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,498,671. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.47. The company has a market cap of C$24.64 billion and a P/E ratio of -19.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$38.82. Imperial Oil has a 1-year low of C$14.86 and a 1-year high of C$42.36.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.60 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$7 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.79 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil will post 3.8199998 EPS for the current year.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

