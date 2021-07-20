Raymond James Reiterates “C$43.00” Price Target for Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO)

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) received a C$43.00 price objective from research analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 28.13% from the company’s previous close.
IMO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Imperial Oil from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$49.00 price target on Imperial Oil and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Imperial Oil to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a C$36.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Imperial Oil from C$40.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$40.69.
IMO traded up C$0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$33.56. 408,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,498,671. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.47. The company has a market cap of C$24.64 billion and a P/E ratio of -19.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$38.82. Imperial Oil has a 1-year low of C$14.86 and a 1-year high of C$42.36.
About Imperial Oil
Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.
