Raymond James Trims Delek US (NYSE:DK) Target Price to $25.00

Delek US (NYSE:DK) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Raymond James from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 55.57% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on DK. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Delek US from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Delek US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Delek US from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Delek US from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, raised their price objective on shares of Delek US from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Delek US has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.85.

Get Delek US alerts:

Shares of DK stock opened at $16.07 on Tuesday. Delek US has a 12-month low of $8.92 and a 12-month high of $27.38. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.38) by ($0.31). Delek US had a negative net margin of 4.98% and a negative return on equity of 31.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.74) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Delek US will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Nilah Staskus sold 1,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total transaction of $27,031.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Delek US in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Delek US in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Delek US in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Delek US in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. bought a new position in Delek US in the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

Recommended Story: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.