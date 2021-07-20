Raymond James Weighs in on IAMGOLD Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:IAG)

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) – Raymond James lifted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for IAMGOLD in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.06. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The mining company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $297.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.79 million. IAMGOLD had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 3.92%. IAMGOLD’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS.

IAG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded IAMGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$6.25 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.59.

NYSE:IAG opened at $2.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.31. IAMGOLD has a 52 week low of $2.67 and a 52 week high of $5.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in IAMGOLD during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. tru Independence LLC boosted its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 185.7% in the first quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 46.48% of the company’s stock.

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

