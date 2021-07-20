Raymond James Weighs in on Yamana Gold Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:AUY)

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) – Analysts at Raymond James boosted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Yamana Gold in a report issued on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.03. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 6.93%. The business had revenue of $422.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Yamana Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Yamana Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.64.

AUY stock opened at $4.12 on Tuesday. Yamana Gold has a 52 week low of $3.99 and a 52 week high of $7.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.0263 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is 21.88%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Yamana Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,550,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in Yamana Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,259,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Yamana Gold by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,573,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,692,000 after purchasing an additional 181,774 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Yamana Gold by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,495,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,247,000 after purchasing an additional 61,805 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Yamana Gold by 905.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 200,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 180,114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

