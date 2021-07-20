Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) Shares Sold by Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. trimmed its stake in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 937,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 38,648 shares during the quarter. Rayonier makes up 0.8% of Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. owned about 0.67% of Rayonier worth $30,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Rayonier by 119.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Rayonier in the fourth quarter worth $358,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Rayonier in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Rayonier in the fourth quarter worth $2,507,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Rayonier by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 120,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,529,000 after buying an additional 21,866 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Rayonier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Rayonier from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

In other Rayonier news, VP Mark R. Bridwell sold 6,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $237,391.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 53,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,044,812. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO David L. Nunes sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $7,604,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,990,703.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 214,670 shares of company stock worth $8,165,384. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

RYN traded up $0.69 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.73. 4,709 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 939,306. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 240.27 and a beta of 0.95. Rayonier Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.05 and a fifty-two week high of $38.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.71.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. Rayonier had a return on equity of 2.36% and a net margin of 2.78%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 432.00%.

About Rayonier

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

