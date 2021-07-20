Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Stock Position Reduced by Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. decreased its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 444,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,327 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies accounts for 0.9% of Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $34,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $1,089,275,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 14,886,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,450,000 after purchasing an additional 5,180,099 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $164,570,000. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $121,743,000. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 248.6% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,329,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661,592 shares during the period. 78.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock traded up $2.59 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,424,317. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.56. The company has a market cap of $126.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.46. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $51.92 and a one year high of $89.98.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 5.54% and a negative net margin of 4.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 74.73%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RTX. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Raytheon Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.17.

In related news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 19,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $1,625,731.11. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,221 shares in the company, valued at $5,131,365.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 4,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $392,701.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,374 shares in the company, valued at $6,416,244.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,665 shares of company stock worth $7,778,670 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

