Realio Network Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.78 Million (RIO)

Realio Network (CURRENCY:RIO) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 20th. During the last seven days, Realio Network has traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Realio Network has a market capitalization of $6.78 million and approximately $505,631.00 worth of Realio Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Realio Network coin can currently be bought for $1.03 or 0.00003475 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003368 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00037115 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.93 or 0.00097405 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.91 or 0.00141115 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003004 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29,704.57 or 1.00016000 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003367 BTC.

Realio Network Coin Profile

Realio Network’s total supply is 96,381,238 coins and its circulating supply is 6,568,515 coins. The official message board for Realio Network is medium.com/@dboirun/the-realio-platform-realiox-and-the-realio-network-development-update-93facf5c0c10 . The official website for Realio Network is www.realio.fund . Realio Network’s official Twitter account is @realio_network

According to CryptoCompare, “Realio is a digital issuance, investment and peer-to-peer trading platform that utilizes a proprietary distributed network for issuing-on and interconnecting decentralized ecosystems. The platform leverages both permissioned and permissionless architecture to satisfy the need for stringent securities regulations while allowing uniquely democratized access to investment products normally reserved for a select subset of institutional investors. “

Realio Network Coin Trading

