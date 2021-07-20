RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

RealNetworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNWK) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.93. RealNetworks shares last traded at $1.88, with a volume of 427,018 shares changing hands.

Separately, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of RealNetworks in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.19 million, a P/E ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.32.

RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. RealNetworks had a negative return on equity of 13.59% and a negative net margin of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $15.89 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RNWK. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in RealNetworks during the first quarter valued at $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of RealNetworks during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new position in shares of RealNetworks during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of RealNetworks during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in RealNetworks in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. 20.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RealNetworks Company Profile (NASDAQ:RNWK)

RealNetworks, Inc provides digital media software and services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Consumer Media segment offers RealPlayer media player, a software that enables consumers to discover, play, download, manage, and edit digital video, stream audio and video, download and save photos and videos from the web, transfer and share content on social networks, and edit their own photo and video content.

