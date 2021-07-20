RealTract Trading 114.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (RET)

RealTract (CURRENCY:RET) traded 13.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. RealTract has a market cap of $1.32 million and $267.00 worth of RealTract was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, RealTract has traded 114.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One RealTract coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003367 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.87 or 0.00046713 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003371 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002337 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00012658 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00007022 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $224.97 or 0.00757466 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000344 BTC.

About RealTract

RealTract is a coin. RealTract’s total supply is 24,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,600,000,000 coins. The official message board for RealTract is medium.com/@realtractofficial . The official website for RealTract is realtract.network . RealTract’s official Twitter account is @realtract and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RealTract is going to launch Smart Contract 2.0 on Blockchain 4.0. RealTract aims to create a truly democratic and decentralized blockchain enabling common users to get the benefits from the blockchain technology and digital currencies. RealTract aims to implement a real practical and powerful support mechanism for blockchain and provide the infrastructure for all kinds of blockchain-based applications, and an underlying development platform for all kinds of DApps and practical and feasible solutions for constructing the global blockchain of future. “

RealTract Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RealTract directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RealTract should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RealTract using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

