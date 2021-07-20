Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Barloworld (BRRAY)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Barloworld (OTCMKTS: BRRAY) in the last few weeks:

7/19/2021 – Barloworld was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/16/2021 – Barloworld was upgraded by analysts at Investec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/15/2021 – Barloworld was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $7.50 price target on the stock.

7/8/2021 – Barloworld was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/7/2021 – Barloworld was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BRRAY remained flat at $$6.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.12, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.13. Barloworld Limited has a twelve month low of $3.42 and a twelve month high of $8.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.62.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $0.145 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. Barloworld’s payout ratio is currently -17.65%.

Barloworld Limited distributes products that provide integrated rental, fleet management, product support, and logistics solutions in South Africa, Europe, and Russia. The company operates through Equipment and Handling, and Automotive and Logistics segments. It offers short-term vehicle rental services; long-term leasing and fleet management services; insurance products; aftermarket service, including parts sales; and salvage management solution.

