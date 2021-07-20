Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Rogers (ROG)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Rogers (VTX: ROG) recently:

7/19/2021 – Rogers was given a new CHF 345 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

7/16/2021 – Rogers was given a new CHF 310 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/13/2021 – Rogers was given a new CHF 425 price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

7/12/2021 – Rogers was given a new CHF 330 price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

7/7/2021 – Rogers was given a new CHF 431 price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

7/5/2021 – Rogers was given a new CHF 310 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

6/30/2021 – Rogers was given a new CHF 380 price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/29/2021 – Rogers was given a new CHF 310 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/28/2021 – Rogers was given a new CHF 325 price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/24/2021 – Rogers was given a new CHF 432 price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/17/2021 – Rogers was given a new CHF 325 price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/14/2021 – Rogers was given a new CHF 340 price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/14/2021 – Rogers was given a new CHF 432 price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/10/2021 – Rogers was given a new CHF 370 price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/9/2021 – Rogers was given a new CHF 330 price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/7/2021 – Rogers was given a new CHF 350 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/7/2021 – Rogers was given a new CHF 432 price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/25/2021 – Rogers was given a new CHF 310 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Rogers Co. has a fifty-two week low of CHF 214.30 and a fifty-two week high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

