Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Davide Campari-Milano (DVDCF)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS: DVDCF):

7/12/2021 – Davide Campari-Milano was given a new $13.30 price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

7/8/2021 – Davide Campari-Milano had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

7/2/2021 – Davide Campari-Milano had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

6/29/2021 – Davide Campari-Milano had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

6/24/2021 – Davide Campari-Milano was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating.

6/14/2021 – Davide Campari-Milano was downgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

DVDCF stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.97. 1,045 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.12. Davide Campari-Milano has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $13.85.

Davide Campari-Milano N.V., together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers range of spirits categories, including aperitif, vodka, liqueurs, bitters, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, and cognac, as well as champagne and non-alcoholic aperitif under approximately 50 brands, such as Aperol, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, Appleton Estate, Wray & Nephew Overproof, and other brands.

