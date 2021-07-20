Recruiter.com Group (OTCMKTS:RCRTD) Trading Up 2.9%

Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCRTD)’s share price traded up 2.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.09 and last traded at $4.98. 115,269 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,112% from the average session volume of 9,507 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.84.

Recruiter.com Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RCRTD)

Recruiter.com Group, Inc operates an online hiring platform that connects recruiters and employers worldwide. The company offers consulting and staffing personnel services to employers for long- and short-term consulting and temporary employee needs; specialized personnel placement services for employers; resume distribution services; and recruiter certification programs.

See Also: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Recruiter.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recruiter.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.