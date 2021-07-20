RED (RED) Trading 12% Lower Over Last 7 Days

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 20th. During the last seven days, RED has traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar. One RED coin can now be purchased for $0.0041 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. RED has a total market capitalization of $534,304.06 and $6,455.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get RED alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $108.75 or 0.00364591 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00010460 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000650 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003945 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000039 BTC.

RED Profile

RED (RED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for RED is ico.red-lang.org

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

RED Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RED should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RED using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RED and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.