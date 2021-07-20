Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) Stake Trimmed by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.06% of Red Rock Resorts worth $2,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Red Rock Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Red Rock Resorts by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Red Rock Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RRR opened at $38.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a current ratio of 4.45. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.11 and a beta of 2.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.15. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.06 and a 52 week high of $46.61.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($1.19). Red Rock Resorts had a negative net margin of 5.44% and a positive return on equity of 13.46%. The company had revenue of $352.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.18) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on RRR. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Truist boosted their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet lowered Red Rock Resorts from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.30.

Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in the casino, gaming, and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino and entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

