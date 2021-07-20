Redpanda Earth (REDPANDA) Hits Market Cap of $2.85 Million

Redpanda Earth (CURRENCY:REDPANDA) traded 22.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. One Redpanda Earth coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Redpanda Earth has traded 42.9% lower against the dollar. Redpanda Earth has a market capitalization of $2.85 million and approximately $89,525.00 worth of Redpanda Earth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003353 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.12 or 0.00037265 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.21 or 0.00097897 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.32 or 0.00141855 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002991 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,805.88 or 0.99902504 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003353 BTC.

Redpanda Earth Coin Profile

The Reddit community for Redpanda Earth is https://reddit.com/r/RedPandaToken . Redpanda Earth’s official Twitter account is @redpandatoken

