Reef Achieves Market Cap of $148.06 Million (REEF)

Reef (CURRENCY:REEF) traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. During the last seven days, Reef has traded down 17.9% against the US dollar. Reef has a market capitalization of $148.06 million and $17.26 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Reef coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0117 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003354 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.72 or 0.00079532 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.01 or 0.00046991 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003358 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00012576 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00007121 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $225.49 or 0.00756185 BTC.

Reef Coin Profile

Reef (REEF) is a Proof of Capacity coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 29th, 2020. Reef’s total supply is 15,934,019,762 coins and its circulating supply is 12,666,667,338 coins. Reef’s official Twitter account is @ReefDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Reef is a smart liquidity aggregator and yield engine that enables trading with access to liquidity from both CEXes and DEXes while offering smart lending, borrowing, staking, mining through AI driven personalized Reef Yield Engine. Reef Token is the native currency on Reef Chain, and is used for transaction fees (gas) and on-chain goverance (NPoS and PoC). Reef token is also available as ERC-20 on Ethereum and BSC and will be made convertible 1:1 with native Reef chain tokens. “

Buying and Selling Reef

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Reef should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Reef using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

