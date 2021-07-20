Refinable Trading Down 18.5% Over Last Week (FINE)

Refinable (CURRENCY:FINE) traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 20th. One Refinable coin can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000622 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Refinable has traded down 18.5% against the US dollar. Refinable has a total market capitalization of $7.56 million and approximately $365,625.00 worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003379 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.76 or 0.00036358 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.05 or 0.00094765 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.32 or 0.00136193 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002968 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,600.45 or 0.99987639 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003373 BTC.

About Refinable

Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp

Refinable Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refinable directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Refinable should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Refinable using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

