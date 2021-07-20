Regina M. Paglia Sells 31,564 Shares of MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA) Stock

MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA) insider Regina M. Paglia sold 31,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total value of $1,124,625.32.

Shares of MDIA stock traded down $0.68 on Tuesday, reaching $6.71. 451 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,118,258. MediaCo Holding Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.27 and a 52 week high of $17.40.

Get MediaCo alerts:

About MediaCo

MediaCo Holding Inc owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Radio and Outdoor Advertising. The Radio segment engages in the operation of WQHT-FM and WBLS-FM radio stations in the New York City metropolitan area. The Outdoor Advertising segment operates advertising displays, such as bulletins, posters, and digital billboards primarily in Kentucky, West Virginia, Florida, and Georgia.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for MediaCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediaCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.