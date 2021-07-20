Regina M. Paglia Sells 31,564 Shares of MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA) Stock

MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA) insider Regina M. Paglia sold 31,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total value of $1,124,625.32.
Shares of MDIA stock traded down $0.68 on Tuesday, reaching $6.71. 451 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,118,258. MediaCo Holding Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.27 and a 52 week high of $17.40.
About MediaCo
