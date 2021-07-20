Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Buys 25,143 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 598,829 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,143 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 4.0% of Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group owned 0.13% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $38,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 202.8% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 38.1% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $50,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW traded up $1.02 on Tuesday, hitting $74.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,163,549. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $53.26 and a 12-month high of $75.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.68.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

