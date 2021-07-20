Reliance Worldwide (OTCMKTS:RLLWF) Stock Price Down 4.6%

Reliance Worldwide Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:RLLWF) fell 4.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.77 and last traded at $3.77. 154 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 3,046 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.95.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.92.

Reliance Worldwide Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RLLWF)

Reliance Worldwide Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies water flow, control, and monitoring products and solutions for residential, commercial, and industrial applications. It offers fittings and pipes, including plumbing fittings, piping, and related products for the installation and repair of water reticulation systems; pipe support systems; and firestop solutions.

