Reliq Health Technologies (OTCMKTS:RQHTF) Stock Price Up 2.4%

Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:RQHTF)’s share price shot up 2.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.35 and last traded at $0.35. 69,236 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 409,754 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.34.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $59.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.38.

Reliq Health Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RQHTF)

Reliq Health Technologies Inc, a healthcare technology company, engages in the development of mobile software solutions for community care market. It offers iUGO Health technology platform, a hardware and software solution that allows complex patients to receive care in the home. The company was formerly known as Moseda Technologies Inc and changed its name to Reliq Health Technologies Inc in May 2016.

