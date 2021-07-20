Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700,000 shares, a growth of 19.7% from the June 15th total of 1,420,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 566,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Monday, June 28th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Relx from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Relx from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Relx currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

RELX stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,040,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,535. The company has a market capitalization of $54.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45 and a beta of 0.72. Relx has a 12-month low of $19.52 and a 12-month high of $28.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.95.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RELX. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Relx by 68.7% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Relx by 157.1% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Relx by 215.7% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Relx by 847.5% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Relx in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

