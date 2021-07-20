Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700,000 shares, a growth of 19.7% from the June 15th total of 1,420,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 566,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Monday, June 28th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Relx from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Relx from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Relx currently has an average rating of “Buy”.
RELX stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,040,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,535. The company has a market capitalization of $54.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45 and a beta of 0.72. Relx has a 12-month low of $19.52 and a 12-month high of $28.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.95.
Relx Company Profile
RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.
