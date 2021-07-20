Ren Achieves Market Capitalization of $294.97 Million (REN)

Ren (CURRENCY:REN) traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 20th. Over the last seven days, Ren has traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar. Ren has a total market cap of $294.97 million and $18.39 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ren coin can currently be bought for $0.30 or 0.00000966 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003268 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00047682 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003274 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002421 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00013060 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00006855 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $238.80 or 0.00780068 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Ren Coin Profile

Ren (CRYPTO:REN) is a coin. It was first traded on December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 999,999,633 coins and its circulating supply is 997,763,051 coins. The official message board for Ren is medium.com/renproject . Ren’s official website is renproject.io . The Reddit community for Ren is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ren’s official Twitter account is @republicorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The REN is an open-source decentralized dark pool for trustless cross-chain atomic trading of Ether, ERC20 tokens and Bitcoin. REN is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network. Ren is an ecosystem for building, deploying, and running general-purpose, privacy-preserving, applications using zkSNARK and our own newly developed secure multiparty computation protocol. It makes it possible for any kind of application to run in a decentralized, trustless, and fault-tolerant environment similar to blockchains but with the distinguishing feature that all application inputs, outputs, and state, remain a secret even to the participants running the network. “

Ren Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ren should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ren using one of the exchanges listed above.

