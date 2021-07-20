Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 12,697 Shares of ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) by 20.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,697 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.22% of ESSA Pharma worth $2,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in ESSA Pharma by 114.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ESSA Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ESSA Pharma by 86.4% in the fourth quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 23,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 10,804 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP boosted its position in shares of ESSA Pharma by 255.9% in the first quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 7,550 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of ESSA Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

EPIX stock opened at $25.14 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.00. ESSA Pharma Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.40 and a 12 month high of $36.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.92 and a beta of 1.64.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.15). Analysts anticipate that ESSA Pharma Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

