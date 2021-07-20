Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Holdings in 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) by 64.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,810 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.05% of 51job worth $2,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Korea Investment CORP bought a new position in shares of 51job in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in 51job by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in 51job by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in 51job by 108.7% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 3,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 40,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of 51job by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ JOBS opened at $78.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 38.02 and a beta of 0.68. 51job, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.74 and a 1-year high of $80.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.86.

51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 25th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $136.63 million during the quarter. 51job had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 8.80%. On average, research analysts anticipate that 51job, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on JOBS. Citigroup cut 51job from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 51job from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, lagou.com, and 51mdd.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.

