Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 37,100 Shares of HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) by 43.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.45% of HBT Financial worth $2,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in HBT Financial by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,260,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,575,000 after acquiring an additional 58,712 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its position in HBT Financial by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,232,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,103,000 after acquiring an additional 324,623 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in HBT Financial by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 760,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,020,000 after acquiring an additional 178,848 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in HBT Financial by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 730,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,506,000 after buying an additional 67,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in HBT Financial by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 160,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after buying an additional 2,960 shares during the last quarter. 29.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HBT Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd.

Shares of HBT stock opened at $16.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. HBT Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.01 and a 1 year high of $18.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.65. The firm has a market cap of $454.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.47.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $39.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.86 million. HBT Financial had a net margin of 28.32% and a return on equity of 12.74%. Equities analysts expect that HBT Financial, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. HBT Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company and State Bank of Lincoln that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities. It offers money market, savings, checking, HSA, IRA, and interest-bearing transaction accounts; time, brokered, and noninterest-bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposits.

